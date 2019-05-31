Known for her sartorial choices and quirky captions on social media, Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani leaves no stone unturned to take the internet by storm and her latest pictures are proof of the same. Complimenting her swag with her husband Rohit Reddy‘s photography skills, the actress set fans ogling at her latest haute couture.

In the recently shared set of viral pictures, Anita can be seen posing at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in Vietnam, donning a round-neck white tee and a pair of white ripped shorts teamed with a black Gucci belt. Posing sensuously with her hand in her hair or with a blue denim jacket over one shoulder, Anita flaunted her ‘R’ tattoo while keeping her face to the sun and shielding her eyes with a pair of cat-eyed, white-rimmed sunglasses. The post was captioned, “Finallyyyy…. @rohitreddygoa showed some photography skills! I got d swag though” (sic).

In an attempt to stay ahead of laying perfect couple goals, Rohit too shared a mushy picture from the venue with Anita and captioned it, “Actually, the best gift you could give each other is a lifetime of adventures!” (sic)

On the work front, she is currently being featured on the show Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series.