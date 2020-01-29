Bollywood and TV actor Anita Hassanandani is one of the most well-known faces in the industry. The Naagin 3 actor has been posting pictures of her tropical vacations on her social media and giving her fans some major vacation goals. She recently expressed her love for water bodies. From sporting stylish clothes to being a water baby, she is enjoying her mini-break. Recently, she has uploaded her picture in a sexy blue monokini with the sea at the background.

Anita strikes a sexy pose and looks absolutely stunning. While uploading the photo, she tells her fans of having Wednesday blues. She captioned it, “Wednesday blues 💙🤍🖤 Styled by @natashaabothra SwimWear: @angel_croshet Assisted by @_alishamistry_ @mausmi_mitra_ @mokshashah_ Thank you @alygoni 📸”.

The pictures are clicked by her husband Rohit Reddy and has taken the internet by storm. The photo fetched over four lakh likes and still counting.

Anita Hassanandani is all set to make a comeback to the popular show Naagin 4. The actor was a part of the third season of the show Naagin 3. In the recent past, Ekta Kapoor officially announced her comeback to the show. She shared a boomerang video on her Instagram handle with Anita Hassanandani.

View this post on Instagram 🐍 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jan 25, 2020 at 3:31am PST



On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.