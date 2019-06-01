Television actor Anita Hassanandani is currently vacationing in Vietnam with her husband Rohit Reddy. From sporting stylish clothes to being a water baby, she is enjoying her mini break. Recently, she has uploaded her picture in a black monokini with the sea at the background. She strikes a sexy pose and looks absolutely stunning. While uploading the photo, she tells her fans that she is shy and asks them to not post any mean comments. She captioned it, “Ok am shy … No mean comments pls @rohitreddygoa.” (sic)

The picture is clicked by her hubby Rohit and has taken the internet by storm. The photo fetched over four lakh likes and still counting.

Check out the picture here:



Though her fans are left smitten by her pool-clad picture, it was Rohit whose comment will win your heart. He commented, “Gonna break the internet now!!” (sic)

Earlier, she has shared several pictures in donning a round-neck white tee and a pair of white ripped shorts teamed with a black Gucci belt. Anita flaunted her ‘R’ tattoo while keeping her face to the sun and shielding her eyes with a pair of cat-eyed, white-rimmed sunglasses. The post was captioned, “Finallyyyy…. @rohitreddygoa showed some photography skills! I got d swag though” (sic).



Anita and Rohit keep giving their fans major couple goals with their adorable and mushy pictures. The duo also loves travelling and hence, whenever they get a chance, they go out for vacations.

On the work front, Anita has wrapped up the shooting of the finale episode of supernatural show Naagin 3. She is also being featured on Yeh Hai Mohabattein in the role of Shagun. Recently, her new music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri also hit the right chords with her fans.