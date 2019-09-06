Amidst immense excitement for the performances in Nach Baliye 9, here’s an exciting insight into the next set of completion. A picture and a video shared by Anita Hassanandani showcases glimpses of Anita’s next level pole dance. One of the fittest actor in Television, Anita is all set to soar the temperatures on screen with the sizzling pole dance.

Anita Hassanandani has won the hearts of the audience across all quarters with her sexy pole dance act in her latest video. The short clip of Anita doing a sexy pole dance and flaunting hot moves will just can’t take off your eyes from her. Dressed in a sports top and black brief, she looks gorgeous, as always. Her video on the Instagram story has gone viral as everyone wants to see the full and final performance. We are just hoping Anita to perform,m the sexy act on Nach Baliye 9 stage.

While sharing the picture on the social media platform, Anita writes, “Thank you for an amazing session! @smiliesuriofficial @polestarindia #PoleDancing”. It seems like the Naagin 3 actor is really good at it.

Take a look at Anita Hassanandani’s picture and jaw-dropping pole dance video :

In Nach Baliye 9, while all the dance jodis are doing their best, TV actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are one of those couples who try to bring something new to the stage every week. A few days ago, Anita shared a sneak peek of her performance with her fans and followers. The video showed Anita dressed up as a handsome boy and is lip-syncing to a dialogue from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Dream Girl.