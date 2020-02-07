Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani is one of the best actors in the television industry. Not only with her performances, has she kept her fashion game on top too. Anita is currently vacationing with her husband in Colombo and having the best of her time. There are a few couples that make our heart screams, ‘match made in heaven’. One such couple that we know of is Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy.

Seeing them together in Nach Baliye 9 and checking out their PDAs on Instagram makes us believe that perfect couples exist. From enjoying sightseeing to taking pleasure of trying different cuisines, shopping, gambling in casinos, making Tik Tok videos and swimming in the pool, Anita-Rohit are having time off their lives. What made our hearts skip a beat is Anita’s bikini pictures inside the pool. Anita took it to her social media account to share pictures of pool pictures.

For the glam, Anita opted for blue and white straps bikini and chose to wear minimal makeup and a dash of nude lipstick. Striking a pose in the pool, she looks absolutely hot in the night pictures.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram 🤍💙🤍 @natashaabothra @angel_croshet A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Feb 6, 2020 at 2:26am PST

On the work front, Anita was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4. She was also seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series. She has not announced any projects as of now.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.