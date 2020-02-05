Television actor Anita Hassanandani is often spotted going on vacations with her husband Rohit Reddy and a couple of friends. Leaving fans jealous, she has once again gone on a vacation and this time it is Sri Lanka. Spending romantic time with Rohit, she has shared her gorgeous pictures on Instagram. In the photos, she can be seen donning a blue dress teamed up with a floral orange shrug and a matching hairband.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup, kohl-ed up eyes and a dash of nude lipstick. Striking a pose while sitting in the shack, she looks absolutely hot in the sun-kissed pictures. Sharing the pictures, she simply wrote, “#Lankan Diaries.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram #LankaDiaries! A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Feb 4, 2020 at 10:38pm PST



Earlier, she has shared her photos in a yellow dress as she enjoys eating ice-cream in Sri Lanka. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a pair of hoops, kohl in eyes and a dash of pink lip shade. Sharing the post, she said, “Coffee is my must-have accessory.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Coffee is my must-have accessory. A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Feb 5, 2020 at 3:47am PST



On the work front, Anita was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4. She was also seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series. She has not announced any projects as of now.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.