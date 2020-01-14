Television actor Anita Hassanandani is having a blast during her solo trip to Goa. Having a gala time at a beach location, she has shared her hot and sexy pictures in halter neck white bralette teamed up with yellow shorts and matching blazer. She has completed her look with subtle makeup, sunglasses, kohl in eyes and hair styled in loose curls. Striking a sensuous pose on the sandy beach, she looks ravishing, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Inhale sky. Exhale stars. Styled by @natashaabothra Outfit: @a.la.modebyakanksha Assisted by @_alishamistry_ @sarv_eshhh.”(sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos flaunting her boho-chic look in a sleeveless white polka-dot dress teamed up with subtle makeup, a dash of nude lipstick and smokey eyes. Needless to say, she looks hot in the latest photoshoot. Sharing the pictures, she revealed that Rohit along with other friends will be joining her soon in Goa. She captioned it, “Dreamy me on my first ever solo trip to GOA for 2 days … until @rohitreddygoa @karan9198 @alygoni @aditi_bhatia4 join me! Amazing pics clicked by @sarv_eshhh Stylist @natashaabothra Outfit: @mirrorthestore Assisted by @_alishamistry_ @ @mausmi_mitra_ @mokshashah. (sic)”



On the work front, Anita was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series. She has not announced any projects as of now.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.