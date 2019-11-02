Television hot actor Anita Hassanandani, who is riding on success after grabbing the second position on reality dance show Nach Baliye 9, is currently in a relaxing mood as she is vacationing in Goa with her husband Rohit Reddy. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her couple of photos in a simple green crop top and matching skirt. She teamed up her look with a sling bag, minimal makeup, and sunglasses.

Undoubtedly, she looks hot and fresh as dew in her latest pictures and it will make you go gush over her.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 💫 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Nov 2, 2019 at 4:15am PDT



Rohit Reddy has also a picture on his Instagram stories where the couple can be seen posing for a selfie and flaunting their wide smile.

Talking about the show, Nach Baliye 9 grand finale will be aired this weekend. If reports are to be believed Price Narulaand Yuvika Chaudhary has won the winner’s trophy. The second position was grabbed by Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy. Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli was at the third position.

On the work front, Anita was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.