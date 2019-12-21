The weekend has just arrived but instead of hanging up their boots and snuggling into their pyjamas this cosy weather, sensational model Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar chose to amp the slaying game and their latest picture is proof. Treating fans into a sneak-peek of what they do when not laying fitness goals, Ankita set the Internet on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared the picture featuring her and Milind twinning in black. While Ankita looked smoking hot in a little black dress, Milind looked dapper as always in a chinese-collar black suit. The picture was captioned, “When @milindrunning and I aren’t running .. #sailing #instarunners #love #fun #togetherforever (sic).”

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita more often than not keep fans updated about their latest travel-cum-fitness feats while also giving them sneak-peeks into their sultry intimate moments.

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.