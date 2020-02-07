Often seen raising the bar of couple goals with their high octane mushiness, fitness enthusiasts Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are at it again this Friday. Making us go weak in the knees with their romantic chemistry, the lovebirds penned heart-melting notes for each other and it will instantly make you amp up your romance game.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a throwback picture featuring her and Milind lost in each other’s eyes while standing in the backdrop of Mount Fuji. The picture was captioned, “#flashback #fridayfaces from #fujiyama “And May be we were together in another life and I promised to find you here, on the other side. May be my heart led me to you by pulling me a little here, pushing me a little there till it set it’s eyes on you. May be, I don’t know. But I do know that I have felt you more than one life would allow.” . . #lovequotes #fridayvibes #forever #youandi #deepermeaning @soniakulkarni (sic).” Quick to respond, Milind gushed, “I must have done something good to deserve you, cant imagine what … you are so beautiful my love (sic).”

The couple is currently in Jaisalmer to make the most of their “post-marathon vacay.” Earlier, a video shared by Milind Soman’s wife and Anusha’s close friend, Ankita Konwar, gave fans a sneak-peek into the lively birthday party of the VJ. Though we could not spot the birthday girl’s sister, Shibani Dandekar, we sure got the whiff of the LIT celebrations from what Ankita shared. Wearing a cat-ear hairband, Anusha looked chic in a grey bralette top and skirt, teamed with black boots while Farhan Akhtar, who rang in his birthday together with Anusha, was dressed in a casual white tee, paired with a denim jacket.

Ankita Konwar and sensational model-husband Milind Soman are giving their social media handle a break from all those travel and fitness goals. The lovebirds yet again managed to raise the bar of couple goals as they were seen running at a marathon recently in traditional Assamese attire during the festival of Bihu. Setting fans drooling over their adorable chemistry, Milind and Ankita’s video was lately the cutest thing on the Internet and we are not exaggerating. On Monday, the couple had taken to the streets in Assam to celebrate the festival of Bihu. Well, it wasn’t an ordinary run as the couple donned traditional outfits. Ankita was seen wearing an ethnic Assamese saree, whereas Milind sported a T-shirt and dhoti.