Life is a holiday for them and never seen taking a break from laying fitness and travel goals are lovebirds Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman who were recently spotted piping up their hotness quotient in Iceland. Giving fans a glimpse of their romance in the midst of adventure, the duo shared a picture of kissing in their hotel balcony and fans were set swooning over their viral posts.

Taking to their respective Instagram handle, Ankita and Milind shared the picture which features the model donning all-black athleisure, with his signature black tee sporting “Pinkathon” printed in pink while Ankita was dressed in a mustard crop top paired with black tracks. Standing bare feet on the wooden balcony, the two leaned in for a kiss in the backdrop of the Iceland landscape. While Ankita captioned the picture, “With my amazing travel partner in our #icelandic @airbnb #Reykjavikonairbnb #ad #traveltales #tuesdaymood (sic)”, Milind’s caption read, “Just before .. My constant travel partners @ankita_earthy @airbnb first sunny day in Iceland and the temperature has gone up to 12° in our cute balcony!! ..#ReykjavikonAirbnb #Airbnb #Ad .. #traveler #TravelTales #traveltuesday #tuesdaymorning .. @timonphotos (sic).”

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.