They say when you’re in love, you can’t fall asleep because the reality is finally better than your dreams and Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman and his fitness enthusiast wife Ankita Konwar seem to be living that dreamy reality every day, each moment. With their respective Instagram handles vouching for the same, the lovebirds have given fans another reason to swoon and their latest mushy pictures from Bali are to be blamed.

In the post that Milind recently uploaded on his Instagram handle, the duo can be seen striking a dance pose atop the highest temple in Bali and the framed looked too vibrant in romance to be real. Seen donning a grey tee and black and white stripped lungi, Milind looked smoking hot as he held Ankita, who was dressed in a white top and yellow skirt, against the crystal blue sky in a romantic dance pose. The picture was captioned, “‘Bali’wood in the sky !! Among the many beauties of Bali are the magnificent stone gates at all the temples, fantastically carved and awe inspiring this is the gate of the highest of the ancient Besakih temples on the slopes of Mt Agung, and the energy inside was really powerful!! #Bali #trekking #trek #TravelTales #traveltuesday #bettereveryday #family #temple #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #begrateful #bepositive @angadmen0n” (sic).

Ankita, on the other hand, shared pictures of the golden hour at the sunset where the two can be seen lost in each other’s eyes as the sun fell behind them into the horizon of the mountains. She captioned the pictures as, “Be it a sunrise or a sunset, every hour lived with you is one hour lived more .. #foreveryouandi #togetherforever #theultrahusband #sunrise #sunset #summervibes #hiking #mountbatur #volcanocrater @angadmen0n” (sic).

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Many people wondered how did a 52-year-old man and 25-year-old girl fell in love with each other considering their age difference. The couple, who often gets trolled on social media for their age gap, recently opened up about their journey in interaction with Humans Of Bombay.

Ankita Konwar said that Milind taught her to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar do not shy away from flaunting their love for each other on social media and their PDA pictures are enough couple goals to last a decade. They keep travelling around and share photos of their fun and romantic outings.

Speaking of the honeymoon, Milind and wife Ankita went to Hawaii. From snorkelling to running on the beach, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar enjoyed their honeymoon in Hawaii.