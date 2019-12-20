Slaying ahead of Friday night, lovebirds Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are all ready to raise the bar for couple goals yet again. Seen in their sultry black ensembles, the couple’s “Friday faces” reinstills one’s faith that they are truly made for each other.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared the dapper picture featuring her in a sexy black dress and Milind in an all-black suit. Clinging for an intimate pose, the duo posed for the selfie which Ankita captioned, “#fridayfaces on a #nofilter midnight selfie (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #fridayfaces on a #nofilter midnight selfie 😄 A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on Dec 19, 2019 at 8:55pm PST

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita more often than not keep fans updated about their latest travel-cum-fitness feats while also giving them sneak-peeks into their ultry intimate moments.

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.