The sweltering heat of the summers has brought a respite through fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar‘s latest pictures from the Himalayas. While the sensational model keeps setting the health bar too high, we are seeing his wife give him a tough competition now that they are “back in the coverage area.”

From running her first 12-hour stadium run to going for her first high and moderate altitude trek in the Himalayas, Ankita surely seems to have made most of the Yoga month. However, it is their cozy pictures from the summit that has fans currently swooning over and we don’t blame them.

Check out Ankita and Milind’s Himalayan retreat here:

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Many people wondered how did a 52-year-old man and 25-year-old girl fell in love with each other considering their age difference. The couple, who often gets trolled on social media for their age gap, recently opened up about their journey in interaction with Humans Of Bombay.

Ankita Konwar said that Milind taught her to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar do not shy away from flaunting their love for each other on social media and their PDA pictures are enough couple goals to last a decade. They keep travelling around and share photos of their fun and romantic outings.

Speaking of the honeymoon, Milind and wife Ankita went to Hawaii. From snorkelling to running on the beach, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar enjoyed their honeymoon in Hawaii.