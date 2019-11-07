What can be more thrilling to be in love, put your best foot forward together(read: workout), literally and twin as you go about living life like a holiday and while it only remains as a fantasy for us, fitness enthusiasts Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman get to live it every moment. Keeping their fingers crossed as they drool over their viral picture, fans have been taking a leaf out of Ankita and Milind’s book of travel, fitness and love goals as the lovebirds continue to give fans glimpses of their intimate moments.’

Taking to their respective Instagram handles recently, the couple shared a picture where they can be seen twinning in navy blue athleisurewear as they ran along a hillside. While Milind captioned the picture, “Quick run in the hills before a crazy day in office people ask me how I stay motivated and of course one of the ways is to have good company !! Thank you for today @ankita_earthy … What motivates you ???? (sic)”, Ankita elaborated in her caption, “Today was the 4th day of back to back hill runs (including the travels from Guwahati-Mumbai-Pune-Lonavala-Mumbai) Inclines are just soo much fun! Especially with #theultrahusband Did you run today? (sic).”

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.