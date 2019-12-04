There is no fixed time for love and Ankita Konwar recently proved that it is found in the little moments as simple as running the track early morning with your partner exactly as she did this Wednesday with model-husband Milind Soman. Stopping to catch the rising sun, Ankita and Milind left fans drooling over their mushiness as the captured the perfect moment.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared the picture which features the lovebirds lost in each other’s eyes as they posed in the backdrop of a beautiful tangerine sunrise. The picture was poetically captioned, “I love thee with a love I seemed to lose with my lost saints. I love thee with the breath, Smiles, tears, of all my life; and, if God choose, I shall but love thee better after death. #elizabethbarrettbrowning .. #forevermore #love #togetherforever #happiness #instalove #wednesdaywisdom @tyrannosaurus_1001 (sic).”

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita more often than not keep fans updated about their latest travel-cum-fitness feats while also giving them sneak-peeks into their ultry intimate moments.

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.