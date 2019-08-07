The monsoon is tugging all the right strings in lovers hearts and falling prey to the cupid once again are fitness enthusiasts Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman. While fans keep gushing over their mushy posts, the lovebirds have once again set them swooning with their latest dreamy picture, drenched in romance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a picture with her hubby, where the duo can be seen smilingly gazing into each others eyes as they settled for the night onto their quilt-ed bed and dimly lit room. The picture was captioned, “As long as you are with me, there’s no place I’d rather be Always and Forever… #alwaysandforever #youandi #lovers #togetherforever #theultrahusband #couplelife #wonderfulwednesday (sic).”

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Many people wondered how did a 52-year-old man and 25-year-old girl fell in love with each other considering their age difference. The couple, who often gets trolled on social media for their age gap, recently opened up about their journey in interaction with Humans Of Bombay.

Ankita Konwar said that Milind taught her to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar do not shy away from flaunting their love for each other on social media and their PDA pictures are enough couple goals to last a decade. They keep travelling around and share photos of their fun and romantic outings.

Speaking of the honeymoon, Milind and wife Ankita went to Hawaii. From snorkelling to running on the beach, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar enjoyed their honeymoon in Hawaii.