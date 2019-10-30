The mid-week blues are thicker than the smog outside yet brushing them aside to brighten up our day are lovebirds Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman whose steaming hot picture from Iceland is breaking the Internet. Seen posing sensuously for the camera, the duo set fans on a frenzy as they enjoyed the hot spring.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared the throwback picture from Blue Lagoon where she can be seen donning a bikini and looking romantically at bare-chested Milind who looked straight into the lens. The picture was captioned, ““What we find in a soulmate is not something wild to tame, but something wild to run with.” – Robert Brault I sure have found mine @milindrunning . . #youandi #togetherforever #whenforeverisreal #theultrahusband #iceland #europe #travelsoul #couplewhotravel #instatravel #instagram #instarunners #hotsprings @timonphotos (sic).”

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.