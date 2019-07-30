The summers are almost about to end, what with the torrential monsoons hitting different parts of the country and seen making the most of it were fitness enthusiasts Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their latest underwater pictures have gripped the Internet in a viral storm.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun. Ankita put out a picture in a bright yellow monokini that looked striking against the blue pool. The picture was captioned, “When you have the whole pool to yourself Yep I love my small eyes .. #pooltime #summervibes #water #throwback #tuesdaythoughts #millennialwayoflife @milindrunning (sic).” Milind, on the other hand, shared a video donning blue swimwear as he struck a handsome pose lying on the blue-tiled floor of the pool. His post was captioned, “Poser !! Just showing off again being underwater is always fun, the fact that you cant breathe makes you feel so alive and aware of every cell in your body. Even the slightest movement has significance and underlines the importance of developing mindfulness to the degree of instinct ! … #TravelTales #traveltuesday #udaipurdiaries #Live2Inspire #stillness #mindfulness #underwater #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday .. superwife @ankita_earthy (sic).”

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Many people wondered how did a 52-year-old man and 25-year-old girl fell in love with each other considering their age difference. The couple, who often gets trolled on social media for their age gap, recently opened up about their journey in interaction with Humans Of Bombay.

Ankita Konwar said that Milind taught her to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar do not shy away from flaunting their love for each other on social media and their PDA pictures are enough couple goals to last a decade. They keep travelling around and share photos of their fun and romantic outings.

Speaking of the honeymoon, Milind and wife Ankita went to Hawaii. From snorkelling to running on the beach, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar enjoyed their honeymoon in Hawaii.