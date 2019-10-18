Leaving no stone unturned to set fans swooning over every picture or video of theirs on social media, fitness enthusiasts Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman have yet again raised the bar for travel goals as they took a dip in Iceland’s Blue Lagoon. With temperatures outside dropping to 3 degrees celsius and the lagoon’s waters being “warm and delicious” at 30 degrees celsius, the lovebirds were seen enjoying their adventure as they teased fans with their steamy picture.

Taking on his Instagram handle, Milind shared the picture which features him and Ankita inside the Blue Lagoon with the sun in the backdrop highlighting their silhouette as they gazed romantically into each other’s eyes. The picture was captioned, “#FridayFaces !!! In the incredible #bluelagoon in #iceland, where the temperature outside is a supercold 3degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30degrees celcius .. can you imagine ?? .. #TravelTales #icelandscape #travelbloggers #keepmoving @timonphotos (sic).”

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.