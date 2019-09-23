It takes grit of steels to crawl out of bed and be hands down productive on the first day of the week yet slaying in the eye of boredom was Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar who threw up her hands literally and redefined Monday motivation for us with her hot and sexy picture. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita gave fans a sneak-peek into her positive vibes on the first day of the week and fans were left ogling.

The shared picture featured Ankita donning a bright red cut-sleeves floral top as she looked away from the camera and struck a sultry pose. Wearing love on her sleeves, Ankita captioned the smouldering picture as, “Today, you are you that is truer than true… #mondaymotivation #mondaymood #positivevibes #lovelife #millennialwayoflife 📸 @dahiya_vinay (sic).”

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.