Sudden pleasant weather struck the northern part of India on Thursday morn and much as we’d like it, we cannot skip work instead drool over Milind Soman‘s girlfriend Ankita Konwar‘s latest viral picture as she strikes a sultry pose before the Indus river. Seen giving us more than one goals to aim for ahead of this weekend, Ankita set the temperatures soaring as she stretched to greet the morning sun.

The picture shared on her Instagram handle shows Ankita dressed in a full-sleeves mustard crop top, teamed with olive green pants and hair pulled back in a half-clutch to flaunt a pair of oxidised earrings. Wearing a black wristwatch on one wrist and a blue-beaded bracelet on the other, Ankita pulled up her hands to stretch with her eyes closed and sun-rays kissing her beautiful face while the Indus flowed gently in the backdrop of the mountains. The picture was cankita aptioned, “Rivers just flow, they don’t bother about the boundaries you put in front of them. Indus!! Forever ageless! Rich with history, an endless story .. #rivers #indusriver #ladakh #flow #leh #ageless #travelthursday #lovelife #positivevibes #sunlovers #instamood #instatravel @dahiya_vinay (sic).”

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.