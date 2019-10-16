It is not even Thursday yet celebrities have flooded our feeds with throwback pictures and joining the bandwagon recently is Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar whose latest bikini picture from Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is sheer travel goals. Giving us an insight into the picturesque location with details in the caption, Ankita’s now viral post is enough to set us craving for the weekend already.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared the picture which features her inside the steamy pool posing in the backdrop of a cliff. Donning a multicoloured bikini, Ankita struck a sensuous pose and captioned the picture as, “Blue lagoon was an incredible experience! It is a geothermal spa in southwestern Iceland. This lagoon is man made but the water in there is a byproduct from the nearby geothermal power plant. The milky blue shade of the water is due to its high silica content. The silica forms soft white mud on the bottom of the lake which is supposed to be very good for your skin. The water is also rich in salts and algae which makes the lagoon even better!! So if you’re in #iceland or have a few hours of layover (since it’s really close to the airport), I would highly recommend you to check this place out #notanad .. #bluelagoon #iceland #lovefortravel #instatravel #instamood #wednesdaywisdom #fitgirl #indiangirl the lovely @timonphotos (sic).”

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.