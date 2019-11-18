The week couldn’t have started on a more uplifting note or so Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar‘s fans believe as they were treated to the diva’s sultry picture along with a deeply motivating message on Monday. Rocking the elegant look in a Mekhela Sador, Ankita instantly set fans swooning across social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a picture where she can be seen donning the traditional Assamese dress accessorised with a pair of silver danglers, beaded bracelets and a wristwatch. The advice winning fans hearts in the caption read, “I NEVER believed in the phrase “Jack of all trades, master of none” . I’d rather be a “jack of all trades” than being a “master of one”. Why just be one thing when you can be anything and everything?! Because stereotypes are just soo last century oh AND boring Be whatever you want to be, this is your life and this is all you have!.. #mondaymotivation #mondaymood #instagram #instamood #instadaily #mekhelasador #axomiyasuwali @imvivekdutta (sic).”

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.