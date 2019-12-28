Nailing the slay game this Saturday, Baaghi 3 star Ankita Lokhande set the Internet ablaze with her flood of pictures in a sexy white bodycon dress. Leaving fans drooling, Ankita’s pictures are not for the weak-hearted.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a slew of pictures featuring her in the white off-shoulder bodycon dress with net sleeves and bottom. Teaming her look with a pair of glittery heels, Ankita captioned the picture with a ghost emoji.

View this post on Instagram 👻 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Dec 27, 2019 at 11:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Dec 27, 2019 at 11:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Dec 27, 2019 at 11:22pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Dec 27, 2019 at 11:22pm PST

Talking about Ankita’s upcoming film, Baaghi 3, Farhad had said in an interview earlier that his film ‘slips into serious action’ after giving doses of humour and ‘Riteish plays one of the catalysts in the plot.’ “He and Tiger are like the Ram and Lakhan of our film,” Samji had added. The actor is joined by Ankita Lokhande who debuted in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Ankita plays the role of Riteish’s wife in the film and also the sister to Shraddha Kapoor’s character.

In an interview with PTI, Ankita had shared, “It is very challenging, but I am confident that my character will strike a chord withthe audience. The third installment is different from the previous two, as Baaghi 3 is more about family bond. I play a fun-loving girl, who shares a great bond with her sister. I haven’t played anything like this on TV or in Bollywood and the audience will see me in a never-seen-before avatar in my next outing.”

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the screens on March 6 next year.