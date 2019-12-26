The last solar eclipse of the year also known as the ‘ring of fire’ took place in some parts of India on Thursday morning. In this phenomenon, the Moon is quite far from the Earth and once it crosses the sun, a negative shadow also known as Antumbra will be visible in the form of the ring of fire. This is what is known as annular eclipse.

Many people around the world witnessed the celestial phenomenon that kick-started at 8 am and concluded at 1.36 pm and the annular phase began at 9 am and ended at 12.29 pm.

Sharing the videos and pictures of the eclipse, netizens have flooded the internet and soon hashtag #solareclipse2019

One user tweeted, “looks like God is adjusting the brightness #solareclipse2019.”

Another user wrote, “Ring of fire! Full solar eclipse, being witnessed only after 1990. This is spectacular#solareclipse2019 #solareclipse2019.”

Check Twitter reactions here:

Ring of fire! Full solar eclipse, being witnessed only after 1990. This is spectacular. #solareclipse2019 #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/lbBZL7oemk — RAVINDAR (@RAVINDAR9565) December 26, 2019

shall join in tweeting about the eclipse! i think mine quite cool floor also have #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/pBouSHWHr0 — ying ღ skz | dream show!! (@adorehyunjins) December 26, 2019

didnt manage to capture the ring of fire punya gambar 🙁 but subhanallah these are soooooooooo beautiful too ❤️ #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/ouLxaxOa3U — starr (@hanisahnahar) December 26, 2019

Incredible solar eclipse in Malaysia. My first time witnessing this beauty. #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/PZZ9EniElG — Rafiq Farhan (@rafiqsfarhan) December 26, 2019

depan rumah ak nih, no filter needed bc it’s sooo naturally beautiful #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/QolIjisv8R — ⋆ (@typicallymeh) December 26, 2019

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will take place on January 10. However, the eclipse won’t be much noticeable due to its penumbral status.