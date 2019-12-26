The last solar eclipse of the year also known as the ‘ring of fire’ took place in some parts of India on Thursday morning. In this phenomenon, the Moon is quite far from the Earth and once it crosses the sun, a negative shadow also known as Antumbra will be visible in the form of the ring of fire. This is what is known as annular eclipse.
Many people around the world witnessed the celestial phenomenon that kick-started at 8 am and concluded at 1.36 pm and the annular phase began at 9 am and ended at 12.29 pm.
Sharing the videos and pictures of the eclipse, netizens have flooded the internet and soon hashtag #solareclipse2019
One user tweeted, “looks like God is adjusting the brightness #solareclipse2019.”
Another user wrote, “Ring of fire! Full solar eclipse, being witnessed only after 1990. This is spectacular#solareclipse2019 #solareclipse2019.”
Check Twitter reactions here:
The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will take place on January 10. However, the eclipse won’t be much noticeable due to its penumbral status.