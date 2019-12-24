A partial solar eclipse will take place on December 26 and it will be visible in several parts of India and across other countries. This is the third and the last solar eclipse of the year and it is also known as annular solar eclipse or the ring of fire eclipse. This celestial phenomenon will be visible in Asia, Africa, and Australia. It lasts for a maximum 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

What is Annural Solar Eclipse:

In this phenomenon, the Moon is quite far from the Earth and once it crosses the sun, a negative shadow also known as Antumbra will be visible in the form of the ring of fire. This is what is known as annural eclipse.

Timings of Solar Eclipse:

In India, the solar eclipse will begin at 8:26 am and will continue till 11:32 am. It will be third and the last solar eclipse of this year. The eclipse will start at 8:04 am and will be a total solar eclipse by 9: 25 am. At that time, the sun will appear like a ring surrounding the moon. At one moment of the eclipse, the sun will appear like a diamond ring.

As per the latest reports, The solar eclipse will be visible in Kurukshetra, Haryana after a gap of 10 years. It will also be visible in the states of Tamil Nadu.

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabrimala, Kerela will be closed for four hours during the solar eclipse. Some of the other temples will also remain closed during the eclipse.

Which countries will the solar eclipse will be visible:

The Annural solar eclipse will be visible in Qatar, the UAE, Oman, southern India, northern Sri Lanka, the Indian Ocean, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam.

Is it safe to watch?

An annular solar eclipse is not safe to watch with bare eyes. A specific glasses are available through which this phenomenon can be witnessed without damaging the eyes. The partial eclipse requires the same precautions as the total solar eclipse. People can also watch it through a pinhole camera or special eclipse protection glasses.

Watching a solar eclipse with naked eyes can be harmful. You should always wear some safety equipment. A major misconception is that you can use sunglasses to look at the sun during an eclipse, however, that is not true.

When is the next solar or lunar eclipse?

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will take place on January 10. However, the eclipse won’t be much noticeable due to its penumbral status.