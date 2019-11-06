Udaipur: In a shocking case of animal cruelty, a man allegedly tied a dog behind his car and dragged it for several metres in Kelva area in Udaipur, the video of which went viral.

After the dog’s body was found in the same area, the police confronted the accused, Babu Khan about the incident. During interrogation, Babu Khan claimed that he found the body of the stray dog outside his garage and tied it to the back of his car to dispose it in the forest, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

However, locals including the people who shot the video, allege that the dog was alive at the time of the incident.

To confirm whether Babu Khan was speaking the truth or not, a post mortem of the dog was conducted which clearly revealed that the dog died of trauma.

“The post-mortem report revealed that the dog died of trauma and septicemia which he suffered due to dragging from meters behind the car,” Kelva police station house officer DP Dadich on Tuesday said.

Following the post-mortem report, the police arrested Babu Khan on Sunday but was later granted bail by a local court. The police has meanwhile said that a chargesheet in the case will be submitted soon. Khan has been booked under Section 429 (mischief by killing animal) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.

Animal cruelty in India has been on the rise with many cases of animals being tortured and abused just for the sake of fun. Just a few days back, a dog in Noida’s Hyde Park society was trapped in a net and then beaten up with rods by two individuals.