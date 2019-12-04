Chennai: Residents in Chennai woke up to a pungent smell on Monday morning as the famous Marina Beach was blanketed with thick white foam. Known for being the longest naturally occurring beach in India, the famous tourist hot spot was frothing with toxic foam.

According to the experts , the foam could have been formed because of rains that Chennai has received for the last couple of days. Another reason for the foam could be the presence of chemicals in the beach. The dreadful situation has not only affected the business of fishermen but also the tourism flow.

This is Marina Beach in Chennai which is spilling toxic foam now. A return gift for spoiling the sea by pollution. A dying beach maybe. pic.twitter.com/Qd6ZYvsD4k — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 1, 2019

Experts have also warned that white foam can cause skin issues if touched, however, people have ignored the warnings. Many children were seen playing and taking selfies in the clouds of white suds on Marina Beach, as they did not realize the hazardous effect of the foam.

Parents and Children's playing in the nature area – Marina Beach Chennai !.. Enjoying the pollution 🤦🤦 Humans are deserves it !… pic.twitter.com/Wra43S0lV0 — sujiprabhu (@Suji_prabhu) December 2, 2019

Tamil Nadu: Sea at Marina Beach in Chennai spills toxic foam. pic.twitter.com/7iVgpMtESk — BananaRepublic🌎LoneWolf🐺 (@LoneRider2019) November 30, 2019

Meanwhile, The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said it is analysing samples from the foam, which has spread several kilometres along the beach. A local pollution control official told the Indian Express, that authorities hoped that the pollutants in the water would subside “within a day or two”.

After pictures of the toxic foam surfaced on Twitter, people compared it to the Yamuna river, which also witnessed a similar fate and expressed outrage

Oh another Yamuna…!! — Swati Patil Lahiri (@swatiplahiri) December 1, 2019

Excessive foam from Yamuna river at Delhi & now the same incident at Chennai's Marina beach are the alarming situation for the entire world.

Save Environment, Save Earth. — Abhijeet Kumar (@Abhi93Jeet) December 1, 2019

What your giving to nature you will be getting back Merina and Yamuna — Thirunarayanan P. (@agrithirunaray1) December 1, 2019

Last month, thousands of devotees offered prayers along the banks of the river Yamuna which was covered with toxic foam to mark the end of Chhath Puja. Pictures of people worshipping the Sun God while being surrounded by knee-high toxic foam had now gone viral.