Inspiring masses with our talent is one thing and creating our niche in their hearts with our raw emotions is another and that is exactly what Anoushka Shankar recently did. While we are in no way ready to accept it, tumours are fast becoming an everyday phenomenon and its recent victim was Sitar player and Pandit Ravishankar’s daughter, Anoushka Shankar, who not only battled the disease successfully but also created an uproar online by opening up about the same in a highly brave social media post. Creating much stir digitally with the raw insight that she shared, Anoushka was hailed as a “warrior” and “inspiration” by a plethora of her followers across social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anoushka shared some happy pictures of hers but with a catch. The pictures in the middle carried a detailed explanation of why she no longer has a uterus and the caption was enough to grab eyeballs. It read, “LADY BITS, by Anoushka Shankar (Swipe to read why I no longer have a uterus, and why I decided to tell you)” (sic).

From revealing about her depression to the surgery for double hysterectomy, Anoushka spilled it all out for one and all and in no time had people flooding the comments section with relatability. “As of last month, I no longer have a uterus. I had a double surgery: a gynaecological-oncologist performed a hysterectomy due to my large fibroids, which made my uterus as big as if it were six months pregnant, and an incredible surgeon removed multiple further tumours from my abdomen (which I blessedly then heard were all benign). One tumour had grown through my muscles and was visibly protruding from my stomach. There were 13 tumours in all,” began her note.

Going on to share her depression woes, the celebrity wrote, “When I found out a few months ago that I needed to have my uterus taken out, I went into a short-term depression. The news triggered fears about my womanliness, my possible desire to have more children in the future, the fear of dying in surgery and leaving my kids without a mother, the effect the changes may have on my sex life and more. I spoke to friends and family about my news and was shocked to discover how many women had had hysterectomies although I’d never known they had.”

Check out Anoushka’s complete post here:

For the uninitiated, Anoushka Shankar is an internationally acclaimed sitarist who had received her first Grammy nomination at the age of 20. Daughter of famous sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, Anoushka has made India proud with several of her musical feats. She has two kids with British director Joe Wright to whom she was married for seven years before they decided to get separated early last year.