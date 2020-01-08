Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been treated as the face of dissent by the BJP supporters on social media, has come out to hail every word being said to praise Deepika Padukone. One of the major names from the mainstream Indian cinema, Deepika went to the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday night to stand in solidarity with the students, teachers and others who were brutally attacked by a group of masked men inside the campus and hostel. To show his ultimate support for Deepika’s stand on the issue, Kashyap changed both his Twitter display image and cover image with the actor’s pictures from the protest.

The director of successful films like Dev D and Gangs of Wasseypur showered Deepika with appreciations for not fearing anything – not even her money and pride – while taking a stand that could be deemed as anti-government just two days before the release of her film titled Chhapaak. Kashyap urged people to turn out in large numbers to watch the film and show support to Deepika after what she did by appearing at the JNU. A tweet he made in the same regard read, “The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows . Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest .” (sic)

The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows . Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020

Kashyap made more tweets asking Twitterati to not forget to watch Chhapaak in theatres because that’s one of the ways to lend support to those who have stood up in the time of the need risking all that they have.

Other names from Bollywood who have come out to condemn the JNU attacks are Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Rhea Kapoor, Sweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Anubhav Sinha and Vishal Dadlani.