Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was one of the celebrities from the film industry who congratulated PM Narendra Modi for his historic win in the Lok Sabha election 2019. The director of films like Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012), Black Friday (2004) and Dev D (2009) among others, Anurag took to Twitter to thank the PM for his ‘message of inclusiveness’ after winning the election. However, his wishes for the leader were accompanied by a question.

Kashyap added a screenshot of the message that his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap received on social media by an unknown user. It was an abusive comment filled with hatred for Kashyap and his family. The director asked the PM to help him deal with people who are using BJP’s win in the election to threaten him and his daughter. His tweet read, “Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter.” (sic). Here’s the tweet:

Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. pic.twitter.com/jC7jYVBCi8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 23, 2019

Anurag Kashyap spoke against PM Modi’s ideology and his party in the past. He was one of the prominent faces from the film industry who signed a petition asking people to not vote for the BJP in the 17th Lok Sabha election.

On the work front, the director is busy with his upcoming production – Saand Ki Aankh which stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is based on the real-life women sharpshooters from India, popularly knows as Shooter Dadis. His last on-screen offering Manmarizyaan, featuring Taapsee, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, was appreciated by both the audience and the critics.