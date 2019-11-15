Bollywood glamorous actor Anushka Sharma recently attended the Karan Johar’s party that he threw for Katy Perry, who is currently in India for a concert. For the bash, Anushka opted for a white sequenced dress with dramatic sleeves and she looked absolutely gorgeous. She teamed up her look with subtle makeup, perfect eye makeup, a dash of nude lipstick, watch and a bracelet. With hair kept pinned straight, she turns up the glam.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 14, 2019 at 2:37pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 14, 2019 at 2:37pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 14, 2019 at 2:36pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 14, 2019 at 2:36pm PST



Earlier, Anushka has shared an array of pictures from her mountain getaway with her husband Virat Kohli. The couple was seen enjoying their time with animals as they feed and play with them. Ringing Indian cricket team’s captain, Virat Kohli’s 31st birthday in Bhutan, Bollywood diva-wife Anushka Sharma made sure their short trip was dipped deep in all things genuine, “joy and peace.” From feeding a four-month-old calf to having tea and biscuits with the locals of the village, Anushka and Virat were flooded with the “warmth and love” as it came their way. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka gave fans a sneak-peek of some of their heartwarming moments from the trip and fans were left asking for more.

View this post on Instagram Love recognizes love 💜✨💜 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 10, 2019 at 10:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram 🐕+👫 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 9, 2019 at 10:42pm PST



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.