Anushka Sharma is in a good mood today as she is treating her fans with oh-so-hot bikini pictures. From sharing pictures with hubby Virat Kohli to solo pool pictures, her Instagram account has become a visual delight for everyone. After coming back from West Indies tour, Anushka and Virat spend some quality time together in Mumbai. After sharing a lovey-dovey pic with Virat, Anushka shared a series of pictures in blue-brown-black bikini and enjoying the waters.

She wrote the ‘water baby’ in Hindi in her caption and sure looks like a happy one. ​Fans were ecstatic not only see bikini pictures but also to witness comments from Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Katrina commented on the picture with a heart and Arjun Kapoor pulled Anushka’s leg as he commented sating, “Itni khushi.”

Take a look at the hot bikini pictures of Anushka Sharma here:

View this post on Instagram वॉटर बेबी 🌊 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Sep 11, 2019 at 12:55am PDT

