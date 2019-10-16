Anushka Sharma has treated her fans with her mesmerising picture on social media. Though the Zero actor has stayed away from the silver screen from quite some time now, she makes her presence felt on the social media sites. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her photo in an all-black outfit with minimal makeup. She looks gorgeous in the candid click and her fans are left lovestruck with her latest photo. Her fans have flooded the post with heart and fire emoticons and we can totally relate to it.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 15, 2019 at 10:32pm PDT

Earlier, she has shared her perfect makeup picture with winged eyeliner and red lipstick. Her hair is styled in a neat bun and she looks hot. Sharing the post, she wrote a quote by Rumi, “Like a shadow, I am and I am not” – Rumi. (sic)”



In another photo, she can be seen getting ready for her monochrome photoshoot as there are hands around her who is helping her to look picture perfect. She captioned it as, “‘Hand’le with Care. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram ‘Hand’le with Care A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 9, 2019 at 11:20pm PDT



In the last picture, she flaunts her perfect bronze makeup in the close-up shot.

View this post on Instagram 🌓 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 9, 2019 at 11:18pm PDT



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.