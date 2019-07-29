Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor on Sunday took to Instagram to bring their followers’ attention to an incident of cruelty towards a stray dog that was beaten up mercilessly for taking shelter in a building in Worli, Mumbai due to heavy rains.

Anushka Sharma, who is a pet lover, asks fans to help the dog and give him justice. She wrote, “The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can’t stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time. 🙏🏻”.

Sonam Kapoor on the other hand, narrated the entire incident as it was recorded in CCTV camera and wrote: “Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls All videos & evidence available & provided to the police. We need help for this Pup from our animal welfare community.”



The incident happened on July 24 when a resident, Mr Bhatia, of the second floor of Turf View building, next to Vitesse Showroom, Nehru Planetarium in Worli, instructed the watchman to beat up the dog in such a manner that no other animal dared to enter the premises of the building.

The watchmen, upon being instructed, hit the dog ruthlessly and left it to suffer in pain in the society’s compound.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Bombay Animal Rights lodged an FIR with the Worli police against the two accused, Mr Bhatia and the security guard of the building, under IPC Sections 429 and 34. But in no time the two men were granted bail and were released.

The Bombay Animal Rights has urged people to gather at the Turf View building on Tuesday to stage a protest against animal cruelty.

Batla House actor John Abraham also shared the information on Twitter. He wrote, “I apologise for tweeting something so disturbing but the need of the hour is to protect these beautiful animals. And for people who do not like animals, at least please do not hurt them.”

(With inputs from ANI)