Actor Anushka Sharma is making the internet soar with her latest pictures from a fashion magazine’s cover. Donning all-black look along with neon lights, she looks glamorous and hot in her latest photos. Taking to Instagram, the Zero actor shared her series of pictures wearing a sheer black outfit teamed up with a white shirt hanging on her shoulders and hands. With hair kept natural and bold makeup and highlighted the body, she is setting the fashion goals.

In another picture, she can be seen wearing a white net brief teamed up with a denim skirt and a denim jacket. With pink fur all over the outfit, she teamed up her look with bold makeup, a pair of earrings and sexy pose.

Earlier, she has wished her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli with an adorable post. Anushka wished for ‘abundant compassion’ and ‘guiding light’ for Virat. The lovely caption on her post read, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante, My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love”(sic)



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.