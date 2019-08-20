Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently in West Indies with husband Virat Kohli, has set the internet on fire with her hot bikini picture. Donning an orange and white bikini during a beach outing, she looked gorgeous. However, netizens have now turned that photo into a hilarious meme. Sui Dhaaga actor captioned the picture as, “Sunkissed & blessed.” The picture garnered over two million views within a day.
Not only this, but Virat Kohli swooned by her photo reacted to it with hearts and emojis. The netizens, however, couldn’t get over the colour combination of her bikini. Some compared the meme with a current girlfriend an ex-girlfriend while some other differentiated with stay home look versus the party look.
Some fans also compared her to the icon of VLC player while some combined it with Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala look. Some other section of the fans have placed the picture near traffic cones, Anushka’s bikini photograph has become fodder for instant jokes on social media.
Take a look at the hilarious memes:
Meanwhile, on the work front, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon. . Now, the new film that she decided to take up is also something that’s pretty high on content and features Anushka in a never-seen-before role.
She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.