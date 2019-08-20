Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently in West Indies with husband Virat Kohli, has set the internet on fire with her hot bikini picture. Donning an orange and white bikini during a beach outing, she looked gorgeous. However, netizens have now turned that photo into a hilarious meme. Sui Dhaaga actor captioned the picture as, “Sunkissed & blessed.” The picture garnered over two million views within a day.

Not only this, but Virat Kohli swooned by her photo reacted to it with hearts and emojis. The netizens, however, couldn’t get over the colour combination of her bikini. Some compared the meme with a current girlfriend an ex-girlfriend while some other differentiated with stay home look versus the party look.

Some fans also compared her to the icon of VLC player while some combined it with Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala look. Some other section of the fans have placed the picture near traffic cones, Anushka’s bikini photograph has become fodder for instant jokes on social media.

Take a look at the hilarious memes:

Pic 1 older version of VLC

Pic 2 Updated version of VLC

but this is damn hot 🔥💃🔥#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/FrPrn0ccM7 — Mr.Vinnu😎😎 (@111Vinodkumar) August 19, 2019

Team India seeing #AnushkaSharma new bikini pics while Kohli is in other room pic.twitter.com/fPt0L2HXCI — Gagan (@GaganAlmighty) August 19, 2019

Today, when I saw #AnushkaSharma trending on top on #TwitterIndia just because she posted a picture donning a bikini, I am convinced that Thanos was indeed right. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tD9XPDohB6 — Shri Ram Maheshwari (@maheshwarisr) August 19, 2019

#AnushkaSharma Pic 1 : Actress in Star Plus Serial Pic 2 : Actress in Real Life pic.twitter.com/UfL8gM1wFH — it’s_me_.DK._🙃 (@_branded_kamina) August 19, 2019

Some rare images of VLC media player#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/RDEkfxMzaG — Preetam Kumar Patra (@preetamism) August 19, 2019

My ex-

What she thinks she is

Vs

What she actually is#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/tcHFmi7ZKj — Fenil Patel (@FenilFab) August 19, 2019

When she is your Girlfriend Vs When she becomes your Ex#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/OPlAFKhN3m — भैंस की आंख 👁️ (@Khalnayakk__) August 19, 2019



Meanwhile, on the work front, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon. . Now, the new film that she decided to take up is also something that’s pretty high on content and features Anushka in a never-seen-before role.

She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.