Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently with Virat Kohli in West Indies, sets the internet on fire with her oh-so-hot bikini picture. The sexy snap of Anushka from a beach has not only left her fans swooning over her but has also left star cricketer husband Virat Kohli at a loss of words. Virat Kohli is leading the Indian cricket team in a series against West Indies.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram, where she shared a flirty photograph of herself in an orange and white bikini. She also sports a pair of sunglasses and her hair seems to be in a small bun. The 31-year-old actress is sitting on the sands as the gentle waves of the sea spread around her. The actor captioned the image: “Sun kissed & blessed.”

Take a look at the bikini picture of Anushka Sharma:

View this post on Instagram Sun kissed & blessed 🧡⛱️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 18, 2019 at 5:52pm PDT

Virat Kohli left red-heart and heart eyes emojis in the comments section.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. However, the actor might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon. She was last seen in last year’s release Sui Dhaaga: Made in India with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was appreciated for its content and her performance. Now, the new film that she decided to take up is also something that’s pretty high on content and features Anushka in a never-seen-before role.