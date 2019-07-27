Four years ago, his sudden demise sent the entire nation into grief but Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam continues to be an inspiration even after death not only because of his immense contribution in the field of aeronautics, which earned him the title of “missile man” but also for being India’s first people’s president. He became the president in 2002 and served till 2007 but these five years of his presidency totally won over people’s hearts and on the ocassion of his fourth death anniversary, Twitterati smeared the Internet with his fond remembrance.

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee was the first to tweet, “Solemnly and very fondly remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary (sic).” While many users posted famous inspirational quotes by the scientist, many others penned heartfelt messages or shared his pictures from the past, all of which reflect at the humble man that Kalam was. One user wrote, “My tribute to our Bharat Ratna who taught us how to fly without wings. #APJAbdulKalam You are alive in all of us The way u touch life is more than inspiring आपको शत्-शत् नमन हमारा #APJAbdulKalam (sic)” while another tweeted, “Remembering ‘The Missile Man of India’, Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam on his 4th death anniversary. Your service to the nation as a Space Scientist & President can’t be replaced ever in the history. We miss you. #APJAbdulKalam #MissileManOfIndia (sic)” and yet another wrote, “Remembering him on his 4th Death Anniversary…. The man who changed the way India use to think Some voids are never filled…miss you Sir..! #Mr’ Missile… #APJAbdulKalam (sic).”

Solemnly and very fondly remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary ভারতের প্রাক্তন রাষ্ট্রপতি ডঃ এ পি জে আব্দুল কালামের মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2019

Remembering my guru and mentor today. 4 years have passed and your presence is undiminished.

These pics are first and last clicked together. Last is from Guwahati airport 2 pm 27.07.15 pic.twitter.com/PSFrOHvANb — Srijan Kalam 🇮🇳 (@srijanpalsingh) July 27, 2019

Dr Kalam received India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1997 for his contribution to the scientific research and modernisation of defence technology in India. In 2013, he was the recipient of the Von Braun Award from the National Space Society “to recognise excellence in the management and leadership of a space-related project”.

From his early struggles to get the proper education to his contributions to India’s civilian space program and military missile development efforts, Dr Kalam’s life story has been nothing short of a stirring journey. Dr Kalam’s work in science with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ranging to a span of four decades played a key role in putting India on the international map. APJ Abdul Kalam also excelled as an author, inspirational speaker, scientist, researcher and much more. Mr Kalam played a pivotal organisational, technical and political role in India’s Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, the first since the original nuclear test by India in 1974.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, from a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong. The sudden death of Dr Kalam left the world at a standstill and thousands of people attended his funeral that was held in his hometown, Rameshwaram.

His last words reportedly were to his long-time aide Srijan Pal Singh "Funny guy! Are you doing well?"