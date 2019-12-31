Here’s your horoscope prediction for 2020. Check what the stars have in store for you this year.

Aquarius Horoscope 2020: Your stars are asking you to maintain a social life as it is very busy and you may feel obligated to fulfil your role in your group of acquaintances. If these obligations are draining you then it is time for you to set boundaries and say no to things you have no interest in doing. Let others take on more responsibilities if you have been handling too much alone. The people who truly care for you will let you have your space and still be waiting when you feel like returning to the fold.

Someone in your life is about to tell you some big news. They are expecting you to be happy for them and while you are, you might also have some hesitations. The best course of action is to be supportive and observe the situation before sharing your opinions. You might be surprised that your original assumptions were wrong.

You might be feeling nostalgic and a little sad when you look back at who used to be at a specific time in your life. But the world is constantly changing and so are you and you are exactly where you are meant to be right now. Even if it feels like life turned out differently than what you expected back then don’t give up. No journey is absent of obstacles or plateaus, and you are on the right path.

2020 is a good year for you to break out of your routine and try a new activity or hobby. The mind needs just as much exercise as the body so expose it to new experiences. Read a book you usually wouldn’t or watch a film that doesn’t necessarily fall into your regular categories. Go out and meet new people, exchange ideas and learn something new.

Overall, the year wants you to take a backseat and work on yourself at a personal level.

Lucky colour: Pure White