An Indian man who lives in Australia has purchased his dream car with a customised licence plate that reads “I (heart emoji) ARR”. He is Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s biggest fan and has chosen to dedicate his car to Rahman. Twitter user @chanderr, who recently bought his “dream car”, a BMW Z4, thanked Rehman “for changing my life with your music.” The fan can be seen posing in front of his new BMW car – a red beauty from the Z4 series. He captioned it: “A.R. Rahman, I might be your biggest fan ever. Today, I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it. Thank you for changing my life with your music.”

The Grammy winner replied to his tweet with a smiling emoji and said: “Drive safely.” But what really made things special for the fan was when Rahman replied to the post on both Twitter and Instagram. While on Twitter, Rahman asked his fan to “drive safely”, on Instagram he congratulated him and wrote, “Mubaarak God Bless!”.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, AR Rahman has delivered multiple chartbusters in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English and Persian films. The founder of the KM Music Conservatory hasn’t restricted himself to just music. The “Urvasi Urvasi” hitmaker also got into the director’s chair for “Le Musk”, among other things.

