Malaika Arora is often spotted by shutterbugs outside the gym and she never misses her workout sessions. Recently, she was once again spotted by paparazzi along with her friends Sema Khan, Gabriella Demetriades and sister Amrita Arora. As soon as, she got out of the complex, the flower vendor forced her to buy the gajra from her but she got annoyed. The reason is the flower vendor told her that the gajra is from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The follower vendor said, “Arbaaz ji ki taraf se.”

However, Malaika’s bodyguard managed the flower vendor and she managed to make way to her car. The video has taken social media by storm and is going insanely viral.

Malaika Arora got married to Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and got divorced in 2017. Earlier Arbaaz told a daily, “We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have a kid together, so there’s a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated.”

Praising his 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan, the actor said that the way he has handled his parents’ separation is quite appreciable. Arbaaz added, “He is a very good son, I love the way he has handled all this. Many times at this sensitive age, children are victims of bad influence, but he’s a very positive kid.”

She has been in the news off late owing to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The actor had made her relationship with Arjun Insta official a long time back by sharing a picture of the two of them together. They are being watched closely by fans ever since they made the relationship public. They have maintained that they are living a happy life together. On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers.