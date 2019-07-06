The fans have been stalking the Internet for any latest news about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s adorable little munchkin, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, ever since he was born on May 6 this year. Treating fans to Archie’s latest pictures with the royal family at the Windsor Castle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed off their baby boy to the public post his christening on Saturday.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the duo put out a detailed post that threw more light on the day’s ceremony and featured the happy parents and godparents apart from other members of the royal family. The post read, “This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton SussexRoyal” (sic).

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are all set to settle down in their new home, which is a 19th-century cottage located on the Windsor estate. The cottage is said to have an Indian connection which goes back to the time of Queen Victoria, the then Empress of India. Frogmore Cottage was in 2018 gifted to Harry by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as a wedding present for him and Meghan, and the two have now turned it into their home which they will share with their new-born baby Archie.

The Indian connection to the cottage is that it was a royal gift to Abdul Karim from Queen Victoria, as a sign of her affection for her Indian aide and confidant. Born in Uttar Pradesh, Karim, known as “the Munshi”, was an Indian attendant of Queen Victoria. He served her during the final fourteen years of her reign. Harry and Meghan’s new home is already on the tourist trail as a result of a 2017 film starring Judi Dench as Queen Victoria and Ali Fazal as Abdul.

As for Baby Sussex, the eighth great-grandchild to Queen Elizabeth II, is believed to be the first mixed-race child born to a senior member of the British Royal Family in centuries. Coming in ahead of him in the line of succession as it stands are his grandfather the Prince of Wales, his uncle the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, his three young cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and his father Harry.