When it comes to celebrity link-ups and affairs, it’s the most talked topic in the country and when it’s about Bollywood celebrity – cricket star, then nothing is hidden from the media. In recent, the couple who are making headlines is none other than Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and South Indian actor Anupama Parameswaran. If reports are to be believed, Jasprit and Anupama are dating each other soon after they followed each other on Twitter. Their comments and social media PDA is proof of their budding romance.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently on national duty in England and Wales for ICC World Cup 2019. He has started the journey on a positive note as he bowled well in the first two matches. Now, coming back to his personal life, surprisingly Jasprit is not following any other female actors, but only Anupama which has made rumours mills to work overtime.

However, the so-called love birds have not yet accepted their relationship. According to recent interview, the 23-year-old actor who rose to fame with Malayalam film Premam (2015), has denied dating Jasprit Bumrah and said that they ‘were just good friends’.

Take a look at the pictures of Jasprit Bumrah and Anupama Parameswaran:

View this post on Instagram All positive experiences begin with a smile.😁 A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on Jun 4, 2019 at 4:28am PDT

The most famous example of Bollywood meets cricket has been of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who dated for some time and eventually got married in 2017. And then, there have been Hazel Keech-Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan–Sagarika Ghatge.