Buenos Aires: Every now and then, we hear stories of how drug traffickers around the world adopt weird ways to smuggle illegal narcotics from one place to another. In a recent instance, a woman who pretended to be pregnant, tried to smuggle a huge cache of cannabis in her fake baby bump.

The woman hid 15 packets of marijuana in her fake bump, while travelling from Mendoza to Santa Cruz in Argentina. However, her plan failed as she was caught after police officers conducted a raid on the coach she was travelling. As per the police, the woman was travelling along with another man who was found carrying a small packet of marijuana in a black bag. After he was caught, the woman was busted too.

Turns out that the woman was traveling with about 5 kg of marijuana bricks fashioned to look like a baby bump using a starch-based paste. Argentina’s Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich took to social media to tweet pictures of the woman and her fake baby bump

¡NARCO EMBARAZO! Fabricó una panza con engrudo, escondió 15 paquetes de marihuana y simulando un embarazo, intentó trasladarla de #Mendoza a #SantaCruz. En un control de @gendarmeria detuvimos a la falsa embarazada y a su cómplice. ¡Así se las ingenió para traficar la droga! pic.twitter.com/6Lw2bAaOch — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) November 13, 2019

Talking about the incident, Daily Mail quoted a police spokesperson as saying, “Two Argentinian nationals have been arrested after they were caught smuggling drugs. Officers discovered a passenger was carrying two cannabis bricks in a black bag. A young woman was beside him who appeared to be pregnant. She was asked to leave the vehicle and it was confirmed she was also carrying drugs but no baby inside her.”

Both of them have been arrested now.