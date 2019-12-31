Here’s your horoscope prediction for 2020, check what the stars have in store for you this year.

Aries Horoscope 2020: The year may start with warnings for you. You are recommended to assess the situations with confidence and judge yourself because you should not be taking any decisions under the influence of someone else. The year that went by was not bad for you but it gave you ample opportunities to develop your self-confidence. And now will be the time to channelise that self-confidence into productivity.

Towards the beginning of the year, show belief in yourself and your decisions but do not make rash agreements or decide in a hurry. February might make you feel a little low or gloomy but your family and friends will not let you be stressed for a long time. Trust them and surround yourself with people and things that bring you happiness. The middle of the year is a good time to rediscover old ties and get in touch with long lost friends. It’s going to benefit. You are also likely to realise that the projects you have been working on for a long time will suddenly pick up the pace and bring you more satisfaction at work. The stars will find a way to recognise your efforts and you will be awarded for your hardwork in the middle of the year.

You are also advised to team up with people who you would not have approached before. Risk-taking is necessary towards the end of the year because the stars have a way to turn impossible into possible for you. The end of the year is a good time for you to step out of your comfort zone and exchange ideas with people who carry absolutely different ideologies than you. The year is full of learnings and you will find yourself growing every day not just at work but also in relationships. Don’t stop working hard and taking thoughtful decisions. Have a good New Year!

Lucky colour: Red, white