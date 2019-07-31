Blessed with a baby boy recently, famous model Gabriella Demetriades and actor Arjun Rampal welcomed Arik Rampal into the world with great pomp and show on social media. While the Internet was busy gushing over their bundle of joy, Gabriella sent fans into a state of shock with her unbelievable body transformation in just eleven days after delivery.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the beautiful mommy shared her past and present picture which made fans jaws drop. The first picture showed her flaunting her baby bump as she took a selfie in the mirror. The picture was captioned, “So this was me 3 weeks ago… a week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process. I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to.”

The following picture too featured her in the same state except that it was captioned, “I am blessed and grateful to have had a natural delivery and I have to say, the body is an amazing thing. I watched as I brought life into this world and I couldn’t care less about what I looked like doing it. We care so much about how we look and little about how we actually feel. 21 kgs heavier and I never felt better. All I really cared about is that my baby was happy and healthy. But now, I’m on the road to getting my old self back. I get asked all the time what my regime is, what I’m eating. What I’m doing.”

The last picture that came as a surprise and showed her shedding those gained kilos was captioned, “This photo was taken 11 days after delivery. It’s a long way from where it was but the body is an amazing thing. All I can say it, don’t stop your regime during pregnancy. Move, eat well and treat yourself every now and again. Prenatal yoga really helped keep my pelvic floor strong (Tanvi at Tangerine studio kept me calm and taught me to breathe). Also remember everyone is different and all good things do take time: so be patient with your body and your mind.”

Actors Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have finally revealed the name of their baby boy. Arjun took to Instagram to post a new picture of their little munchkin with a beautiful caption. The photo shows the tiny cute hand of the baby. In the caption of the post, Arjun wrote about how the baby has brought a new world of happiness along and there’s so much positivity around. And then, at the end of the caption, he revealed the name. The caption on Arjun’s post read, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal” (sic)

Arjun Rampal started dating Gabriella after separating from wife Mehr Jesia. He has two daughters from his estranged wife – Mahikaa and Myra. Both the daughters were seen paying a visit to Gabriella when she gave birth to Arik Rampal.