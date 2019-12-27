Citing depression to be the reason behind Ishq Mein Marjawan star Kushal Punjabi‘s suicide, the television industry woke up to actor Karanvir Bora’s social media update where he paid his condolences to the 37-year-old actor with heartbreaking throwback pictures. While some expressed their inability at not reading the sadness behind his ever smiling face, others were left in denial as they are yet to come to terms with the tragedy.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Veer Arya shared a picture with Kushal where the duo is seen sitting with their boys’ gang and sharing a hearty laugh. The picture was captioned, “Laughing and sharing joy is half our relationship. Crying and sharing pain is the other half. We often fail to understand the dept of pain one is in and also, often fail to share ours ! 🙁 Lets learn to do so. Help each other. We all need it. Rest in peace my handsome brother wherever this onward journey of yours is taking you to, But knowing you; I am sure you wouldnt be resting but dancing your way forward ! #RIPKUSHALPUNJABI (sic).”

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Arjun Bijlani too took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from the sets with his co-star and wrote, “I wish this news wasn’t true .but @itsme_kushalpunjabi has left us .will always remember our positive conversations about life ,family and work . Rest in peace brother . #ripkushalpunjabi (sic).”

Check out celebrities reaction on Kushal Punjabi’s death here:

भगवान इनकी आत्मा जो शांति दे।I knew him. I am shocked to hear. Suicide is NO answer to anything. Not to being #jobless, Not to lost love, Not to defeat. Media says he had #Friends but what’s d use of friends who couldn’t prevent this 🙏 https://t.co/IJwkveXq9m #KushalPunjabi — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 27, 2019

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

#KushalPunjabi not believing that a person like you can commit suside with depression. When I met you during #Shapath show shooting, you were so lively. #RIP my friend. Life is really unpredictable. So request to all plz never give up in life. We get life once rest r temporary🙏 https://t.co/hCY7b3ccXq — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) December 27, 2019

This can’t be true 😐 Had an experience of working with him on Guddan! He mentioned his rides from bandra to his sets early morning were something he looked forward to. Such a jovial man. Truly SHOCKED!

#KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/KIH5ZGxeO1 — Karan Jotwani (@BabaJotwani) December 27, 2019

Can the year end on any sadder a note ? This is just so devastating & sad. Still reeling under shock. R.I.P #KushalPunjabi . Talented , driven, wonderful co actor, a budding director & so passionate about fitness. Hope you are in a happier place my friend.Forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/CivzsRCkmm — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) December 27, 2019

Rest in peace @PunjabiKushal while I I did not know you personally,the circumstances of your untimely demise are truly heartbreaking. Suicide does not mean there was no killer,people do not die from suicide,they die from sadness.Hope you found ur peace at last 🙏🏼#KushalPunjabi — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) December 27, 2019

Grieved at the sudden demise Of kushal punjabi. Known him for so long. A true motivator. I used to see his workout motivation!! What is in peoples mind you never know. Shocked. #dancingdaddy always smiling and fit guy committing suicide is unheard of. #kushalpunjabi — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) December 27, 2019

Still wishing this is a rumour Kushal Punjabi, I know you as fittest and happiest of all, the winner of the show I hosted. Deeply disturbed. Hope you are at peace wherever your are. RIP KushalPunjabi and May god give strength to the family. — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) December 27, 2019

Kushal was found hanging from the fan at around 11 pm on Thursday after which he was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Kushal married Audrey Dolhen in November 2015 and the two were blessed with son Kian. Two days back, Kushal shared a cute picture with his son on his Instagram.

Gripping the television industry in a state of shock early Friday morning, Ishq Mein Marjavan actor Kushal Punjabi was reported to have committed suicide for reasons unknown. Following an Accidental Death Report (ADR) which was filed after the 37-year-old actor was found hanging from a fan at his Pali Hill residence on Thursday, December 26, the police recovered a one and a half page suicide note from his apartment.

The suicide note mentioned, “Nobody should be blamed for my death” apart from stating, “Divide 50 percent of my assets equally among my parents, sister and 50 percent should be given to my three-year-old son.”