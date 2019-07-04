Bollywood’s latest love birds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently enjoying their vacation in New York City. The couple is leaving no stone unturned to spend time with each other and are also sharing cute little hints for their fans to know about their togetherness. Painting the town neon, the ‘Munni Badnam’ actor posted a picture on Instagram and also gave a nickname to Arjun. In the pic, Malaika can be seen wearing a neon tank top along with Arjun’s black cap and caught the attention of her fans with her hilarious caption which read, “Mad hatter in nyc…(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it).”

Take a look at Malaika’s pic:

View this post on Instagram Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it) A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 3, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is going colour coordinated and giving a striking a similar pose He can be seen giving sweet competition to Malaika in a neon hoodie. “Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan & I !!! (Ps – who wore the neon better,” he captioned the picture on Instagram.

Now check Arjun’s pic:



Malaika and Arjun jetted off to New York just before the birthday of him. In fact, Malaika wished the actor in a beyond adorable post along with a picture. In the romantic click, the duo can be spotted hand in hand, giving major couple goals! Arjun can be seen looking at her while she’s lovingly leaning onto him.



While there have been a lot of speculations around the duo’s wedding, this is the first time that the pair have made their pictures public on social media which will definitely set the Internet on fire! Arjun and Malaika have been in the news due to their rumoured romance. The duo, who initially denied dating each other has been making public appearances together at several events lately.

(With inputs from ANI)